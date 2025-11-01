Balentine LLC Has $485,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,664,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after buying an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,960,000 after buying an additional 358,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,271,000. Finally, Independence Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,496,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $204.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $207.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

