Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.8% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 38,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.94.

Amgen Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $298.43 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The firm has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

