Integrity Alliance LLC. Buys 1,159 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $317,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $649,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.43.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $134.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.46. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 118,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,533,880.45. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $1,286,288.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 19,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,501.28. This represents a 33.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,630. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.