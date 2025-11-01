Crescent Sterling Ltd. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

XAR opened at $248.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $137.09 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

