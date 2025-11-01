Crescent Sterling Ltd. Sells 1,329 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF $WDIV

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 35,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 170.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $74.03.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.