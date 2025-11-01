Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,838 shares of company stock valued at $15,309,020. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $807.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.