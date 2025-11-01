Linscomb Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,147,000 after acquiring an additional 408,202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,164,000 after acquiring an additional 146,818 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 297,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after acquiring an additional 127,861 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 731,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,120,000 after acquiring an additional 85,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,825,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,064,000 after acquiring an additional 69,733 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $91.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

