Susquehanna Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $350.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $225.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $224.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.98.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

