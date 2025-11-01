PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Shares Sold by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 53.8% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 234.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 43.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price target on PACCAR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.59.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $98.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PACCAR Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $118.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,338.20. This trade represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.