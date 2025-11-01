Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $16,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $182.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $171.76 on Friday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $136.05 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

