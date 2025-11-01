Assetmark Inc. Purchases 7,015 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:RSG opened at $208.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.60 and a 1 year high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Citigroup decreased their target price on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.