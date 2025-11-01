SLB Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SLB were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLB by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLB during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLB during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLB by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLB during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB Trading Down 0.7%

SLB stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97.

SLB Dividend Announcement

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. SLB’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Insider Activity at SLB

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Barclays increased their price objective on SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SLB from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

SLB Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

