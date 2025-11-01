AlphaQuest LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in SM Energy Company $SM

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,105 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1,097.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in SM Energy by 332.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in SM Energy by 73.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. SM Energy Company has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%.The business had revenue of $792.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.