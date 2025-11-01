Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,671,391,000 after buying an additional 2,597,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 10.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.68.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $54.11 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.