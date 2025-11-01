Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 661.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,577,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,630,000 after buying an additional 3,107,313 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,094,000 after buying an additional 937,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,345,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,876,000 after buying an additional 693,473 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,281,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 209.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,770,000 after buying an additional 1,325,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $21.69 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($8.74) EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

