Assetmark Inc. Buys 61,934 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 121.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,934 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 54.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.0% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 15.3% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 212,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $6,177,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,754,100. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 196,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,073,163.18. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,682,160 shares of company stock valued at $210,262,707. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.