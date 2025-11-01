Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Position Reduced by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,407 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,985,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,598,000 after buying an additional 797,094 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,353,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,718,000 after acquiring an additional 476,529 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,915,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after acquiring an additional 95,097 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,601,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,305,000 after acquiring an additional 331,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,304,000 after acquiring an additional 784,895 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

