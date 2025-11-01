JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Acquired by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 110.37 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.78.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

