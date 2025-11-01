GAM Holding AG Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 164,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 70.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.09.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

