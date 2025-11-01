Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 94.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $149.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.40. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.88 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $195.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.89.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

