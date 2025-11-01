GAM Holding AG Takes Position in Ambev S.A. $ABEV

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 24.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 20.6% in the second quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 576,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 98,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 49.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 103,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 149.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 103,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 870,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

ABEV stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABEV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

