Fisher Funds Management LTD Sells 10,760 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Fisher Funds Management LTD reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,541,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,113 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,063,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 85.2% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,373,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,590,000 after purchasing an additional 632,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,497,000 after purchasing an additional 601,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,293,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.4%

SWK stock opened at $67.64 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $96.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 105.40%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

