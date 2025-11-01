2,798 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Acquired by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of PM stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day moving average of $168.80.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

