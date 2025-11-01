Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 1,714,922 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its holdings in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,214,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714,922 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in APi Group were worth $113,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,249,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,073,000 after acquiring an additional 621,761 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in APi Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,911,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,632 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,783 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in APi Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,445,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,507,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,521,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,684,000 after buying an additional 1,217,554 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James Arseniadis sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $171,345.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,664.08. This represents a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $7,243,582.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,968,167 shares in the company, valued at $280,798,205.08. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,789,843 shares of company stock valued at $62,262,672. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APG stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. APi Group Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.24.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

