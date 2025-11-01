Cooke & Bieler LP Has $142.74 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,436 shares during the quarter. Teleflex comprises approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $142,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 38.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,547 shares in the company, valued at $874,395.42. This trade represents a 15.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.75 per share, with a total value of $57,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,498.75. This trade represents a 8.61% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,500 shares of company stock worth $633,590. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $141.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Teleflex Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $215.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $780.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.53 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.