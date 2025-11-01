Woodward, Inc. $WWD Stake Cut by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,021,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,605 shares during the quarter. Woodward comprises 2.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Woodward were worth $250,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth about $25,667,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,355,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,208,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Woodward by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. now owns 178,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 110,799 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $427,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,680.16. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward Announces Dividend

WWD opened at $262.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $270.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.33. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Northcoast Research raised Woodward to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

