Miguel Alvarez Sells 8,251 Shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,499.72. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $156.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $164.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,300,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,854,000 after buying an additional 1,437,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $339,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,518,000 after buying an additional 252,108 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,936,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,947,000 after buying an additional 260,104 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

