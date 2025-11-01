Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $805,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $46.36 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

