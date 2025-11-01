McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,487 shares of company stock worth $1,395,970. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Melius began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $298.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.