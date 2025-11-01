iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $305,287,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 980.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 645,500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 295.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 416,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 311,232 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,510,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,710,000 after acquiring an additional 135,927 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

