Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys New Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 527.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.3%

CSL opened at $324.58 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $472.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.68. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

