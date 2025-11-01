Linscomb Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,858,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 96,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

