Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $220.10 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at $20,878,047.14. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,670 shares of company stock worth $26,153,969. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

