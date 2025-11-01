World Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP $ET

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $16.85 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

