World Investment Advisors Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $5,319,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 383.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,431,000 after purchasing an additional 357,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH opened at $254.37 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.26 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.98 and a 200-day moving average of $235.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 141.32 and a beta of 1.71.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total value of $13,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,558.30. This trade represents a 68.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.31, for a total value of $11,048,707.10. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 852,704 shares of company stock valued at $213,921,205 over the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

