World Investment Advisors Buys 856 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 186.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $218.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.99 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.48.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Barclays upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,436,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,305. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $72,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,748.95. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,396. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

