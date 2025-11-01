Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 374 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $270.38 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $278.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

