Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of MetLife by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MetLife by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

MetLife Stock Up 0.9%

MET stock opened at $79.85 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 38.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

