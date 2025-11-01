World Investment Advisors Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $80.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.