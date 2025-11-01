Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $25,440,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $123.84 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $180.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lennar from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

