Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 3,852 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $281.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $291.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.59 and its 200 day moving average is $200.68.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $825.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

