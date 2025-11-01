New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 214,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,855,000 after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 777.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 66,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 59,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of UHS stock opened at $217.19 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.33 and a 12-month high of $227.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.89 and its 200 day moving average is $184.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.500-22.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Mizuho set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.57.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

