Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.8% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $281.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $291.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

