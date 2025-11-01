Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 860 CME Group Inc. $CME

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,026,000. Wealth Management Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.53.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,436.80. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,962. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $265.49 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.94 and a 1-year high of $290.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.83 and a 200 day moving average of $272.03. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

