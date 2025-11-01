Jennison Associates LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the second quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,438,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 27,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 222,011 shares of company stock valued at $70,725,044 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

American Express Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:AXP opened at $360.70 on Friday. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $365.75. The firm has a market cap of $248.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.65 and its 200-day moving average is $310.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

