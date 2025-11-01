Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,439 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 19,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

GTLS stock opened at $199.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 243.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.24). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 1.55%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Johnson Rice downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

