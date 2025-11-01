Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,924 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 4,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of $91.07 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Zacks Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.90.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

