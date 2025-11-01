New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172.72. This trade represents a 99.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $88.55 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $81.47 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

