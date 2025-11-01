New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,217,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,331,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,191,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,316,000 after purchasing an additional 778,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 971,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $416,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,220. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,475,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,461.48. This represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,429 shares of company stock worth $5,351,362. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

SFM opened at $78.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

