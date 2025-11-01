New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in XPO, Inc. $XPO

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 46.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 58.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $144.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.79 and its 200-day moving average is $124.17. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,360. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of XPO from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

